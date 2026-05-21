Ex-Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio says he will seek compensation from Trump's $1.7+ billion "anti-weaponization fund"

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio spoke with CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede on Thursday and said he would be seeking a payout from President Donald Trump's $1.7+ billion "anti-weaponization fund."

Tarrio was convicted of Seditious Conspiracy and had been sentenced to 22 years in prison for his role in planning and orchestrating the attack on the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021 before receiving a pardon from President Donald Trump when he began his second term.

Enrique Tarrio CBS News Miami

He told Facing South Florida's Jim DeFede that while he still doesn't have details on how he can apply for a payout from the fund, he will be seeking compensation.

"I don't know the process," he said. "I mean, everybody's breaking their heads, you know?"

Tarrio wasn't in Washington, D.C. that day. A judge had banned him from being there because of an earlier conviction.

"Look, people don't have to like me, but to say that I got 22 years correctly, is wrong," he told DeFede. "I wasn't there. I was targeted. And I do believe that this fund does apply to me."

The Trump administration's newly-announced $1.776 billion fund aims to compensate people who claim that the government weaponized the legal system against them.

DeFede asked Tarrio what amount could help ease the burden he faced while he was in prison.

"The truth is, you know, I lost a lot," he replied. "You know, I was in solitary confinement for three years. Just in legal fees, right? I'm at like ($250,000)."

You can watch Jim DeFede's full interview with Enrique Tarrio this Sunday, May 24, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. on Facing South Florida.