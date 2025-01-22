Ex-Proud Boys' Enrique Tarrio arrives in Miami after Trump pardon

MIAMI - Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio arrived in Miami Wednesday afternoon after being pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Tarrio celebrated his return to South Florida as a free man by hugging his mother. He was then quickly rushed into a waiting SUV and driven away.

On Monday, his first day back in office, President Donald Trump issued pardons for approximately 1,500 individuals convicted in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, including Tarrio.

Tarrio was released from a federal holding facility in Louisiana on Tuesday afternoon.

Enrique Tarrio and the Jan. 6 Capitol riot

Tarrio, 42, a Miami native, was serving a 22-year sentence after being convicted in May 2023 of seditious conspiracy and other charges related to the Capitol attack.

Despite not being physically present at the Capitol during the riot, prosecutors argued that Tarrio played a central role in orchestrating the events from outside Washington, D.C.

The Tarrio family released a statement confirming his pardon. The statement concluded with, "We Thank You For Being With Us, The Golden Era Has Arrived!"

Tarrio's attorney, Nayib Hassan, also released a statement, which in part read, "This marks a pivotal moment in our client's life, and it symbolizes a turning point for our nation. We are optimistic for the future, as we now turn the page on this chapter, embracing new possibilities and opportunities."

Zuny Duarte, Tarrio's mom, recently told CBS News Miami that she believes her son has been made a scapegoat for the events of Jan. 6, 2021.

"I don't think anyone who is realistic doubts that the government is using his face, his organization and his position as chairman of the Proud Boys," Duarte said.

Another Miami "Proud Boy" gets a Trump pardon

Gabriel Garcia, a former U.S. Army captain who served his country for 15 years, was also a member of the Proud Boys. He was arrested on Jan. 6, 2021.

"Four years of this thing on me. Four years and just happy to be able to get it out the way and to get back to a normal life," said Garcia.

He was on house arrest for two years and had an ankle monitor for four. After that, he was charged with obstruction of justice and civil disorder.

"I was facing up to 27 years, 27 years for walking in a building with a flag. I didn't hurt anybody, I didn't destroy anything, I didn't burn down a city, and I sure as hell didn't go in there to stop any process or kill anybody," Garcia said.

CBS News Miami asked Garcia what he's most looking forward to now that he's been fully pardoned.

"Believe it or not, helping other fellow J-6ers that are in prison. I'm going to make sure they get out and they get wherever they need to be," Garcia said.

Trump presidential pardons

Mr. Trump's sweeping clemency extended to both non-violent participants and those convicted of more serious offenses during the Capitol riot.

In a statement, Mr. Trump described the move as rectifying a national injustice and promoting reconciliation.