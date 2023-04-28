Everglades' Shark Valley area to temporarily close to visitors in May

HOMESTEAD - Next month, the entire Shark Valley area at Everglades National Park will be temporarily closed to visitors.

The Nation Park Service said during the closure, from May 6th through the 23rd, the front entrance, parking lot, and 15-mile tram road will be repaved. It said the closure is necessary to ensure public safety during construction activities with heavy equipment and to enable the road surface to cure properly.

"While we recognize the inconvenience of this closure in the short-term, the long-term benefits are many," said Pedro Ramos, superintendent of Everglades and Dry Tortugas national parks. "Resurfacing the asphalt is necessary for preserving the quality of the road and will provide a more enjoyable experience for hiking, biking, and riding the tram road."

The U.S. Federal Highway Administration is funding and managing the project.

Visitors can still experience the Everglades by visiting one of the three airboat concessions on Tamiami Trail, the neighboring Miccosukee Cultural Center, or nearby Big Cypress National Preserve. The Homestead and Everglades City entrances to the park will remain open.

Shark Valley is scheduled to reopen on May 24.