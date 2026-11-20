Dozens of dead fish have been found floating in a canal in the Everglades following days of heavy rain across South Florida, and state wildlife officials believe low oxygen levels in the water may be to blame.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said the recent rainfall may have contributed to a fish kill in the Miami Canal, where fishermen reported seeing dead bass floating along the banks earlier this week.

"When concentrations drop too low, fish can become stressed, suffocate and die," an FWC spokesperson said. "Low dissolved oxygen can occur for a variety of reasons, and we believe this one is due to heavy rainfall."

The discovery prompted local fishermen to contact CBS News Miami in search of answers.

Fishermen discover dozens of dead bass in Miami Canal

Marshall Jones, owner of Mack's Fish Camp, said he began noticing dead fish earlier this week along the canal where he lives.

"On the edge of the bank here. There's 29 fish here," Jones said while pointing to a cluster of dead fish.

CBS News Miami cameras captured large and small bass floating belly up near the canal's embankments. Some were already decaying and discolored.

"The skin's peeling off on this one," Jones said while examining one of the fish.

Jones, who is familiar with the area's waterways, said the discovery was unusual, particularly given the time of year.

"It's very rare to see dead fish this time of year," he said.

Jones explained that the Miami Canal is a man-made waterway averaging about 17 feet deep, making fish kills in the area uncommon.

"We don't get fish kills in this area unless there's something awry with the water," he said.

He believes the number of dead fish could be significantly higher than what remains visible on the surface.

According to Jones, larger clusters of dead fish were floating in the canal earlier in the week, but many have likely since sunk to the bottom. He took photographs to document what he found.

Jones also questioned whether the fish could have been discarded by fishermen, noting that many were large enough to keep.

"Some of these are middle or upper sized fish and some of these are trophies," he said.

How heavy rainfall can cause fish kills

After CBS News Miami shared its findings with FWC, a spokesperson said the fish kill may have resulted from low dissolved oxygen levels caused by the recent heavy rainfall.

According to FWC, heavy rain can wash soil into waterways and stir up sediment from the bottom, making the water muddy.

When the water becomes cloudy, sunlight has a harder time reaching aquatic plants and algae, which need sunlight to produce oxygen through photosynthesis.

As oxygen levels decline, fish can become stressed and eventually suffocate.

FWC said it believes heavy rainfall contributed to this particular fish kill, although the exact cause has not been confirmed.

How to report dead fish in Florida

Jones said the damage to the canal's fish population has already been done and wishes the situation could have been prevented.

FWC encourages residents who encounter dead fish in Florida waterways to report their findings so wildlife officials can investigate potential fish kills.

Reports can be submitted through the agency's ⁠Fish Kill Hotline.