Family of bystander killed by Miami police urging justice after meeting with prosecutors

The family of an innocent bystander killed during an officer-involved shooting met with the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office on Friday afternoon and said they left with the impression that no charges will be filed.

"I just want justice for my daughter," said Kristy Garcia, mother of Evelyn Valdez, following the meeting.

Ramon Rasco, the family's attorney, also addressed the meeting's outcome. "We're assuming that they are not going to prosecute the police who were involved in the shooting," Rasco said. "But we don't have a final decision yet."

The incident occurred in June 2025 while Valdez and her friends were celebrating her 28th birthday in Wynwood. Valdez was in the back seat of an SUV when a fight spilled out of a bar and into the street. One man was armed, and two Miami police officers opened fire, killing him. However, a bullet also struck and killed Valdez.

"The argument has been that they were reckless," Rasco said. "There were 11 to 12 shots shot into a crowded street in Wynwood at 3 a.m., at the most crowded time when the clubs are letting out."

The family has filed a civil lawsuit against the city of Miami and others.

"She was my world. She was my firstborn. She was the first in my family to go to college," Garcia said.

The family believes a final decision from prosecutors could be announced next Tuesday.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office acknowledged meeting with the family on Friday but stated that the case remains under review.