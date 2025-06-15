Woman killed in Wynwood shooting involving police was out celebrating 28th birthday, family says

A woman who was killed during a shooting involving police officers in Wynwood over the weekend was an innocent bystander just celebrating her birthday, her family said.

CBS News Miami spoke with the family of Evelyn Valdes off-camera on Sunday afternoon and said they are heartbroken as she just turned 28 on Wednesday and was out celebrating with friends when she was caught in the crossfire early Saturday morning.

According to an online fundraising campaign set up by her mother, Valdes was known by those who loved her for her warm smile, personality, kindness and her ability to make everyone feel like they mattered.

Valdes' family told CBS News Miami that they are working with an attorney.

An altercation in the streets turned to gunfire

City of Miami Police said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on NW 23rd St. 1st Pl., right outside of the bars Electric Lady and 1-800-Lucky.

Cellphone video shared on social media by ONLYinDADE showed a heavy police presence after the shooting.

Investigators told CBS News Miami that it started as an altercation in the street, saying when officers arrived, they confronted an armed man and were forced to fire.

Miami Police said the armed man and an unidentified woman were killed. While police have not identified the man who was killed, Valdes' family said she was that woman.

Witnesses recalled what had happened early Saturday, saying they heard "a lot of gunshots."

"About 10 gunshots firing back and forth. Next thing you know, you just see a bunch of people running," witness J. Slaughter told CBS News Miami on Saturday. "There were cars skirting off."

Police said another man was also injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay. However, it's unclear who shot him.

Per standard procedures regarding shootings involving police, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leading the investigation.