Epstein's inner circle Les Wexner, Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn subpoenaed to testify before House Oversight Committee

Jeffrey Epstein's inner circle, Les Wexner, Darren Indyke and Richard Kahn, were formally issued subpoenas Friday to testify before the House Oversight Committee, as key associates of the convicted sex offender.

"Oversight Democrats fought hard to get these subpoenas and forced the vote on Republicans. Now, the Committee will hear directly from the individuals most closely involved in Epstein's inner circle. We will not stop until we get answers," Rep. Robert Garcia of California, the top Democrat on the Oversight Committee, said in a statement.

Indyke, Epstein's lawyer; Khan, his accountant; and Wexner, his billionaire financial client and longtime benefactor, were identified as critical to the investigation by Epstein survivors. Documents released in earlier lawsuits and among the recent U.S. Department of Justice trove show a complex and tangled relationship between Epstein and the three men.

Daniel H. Weiner, an attorney for Indyke and Kahn, said in a statement to CBS News that the two accepted the subpoenas and intend to cooperate with the committee, but added that the allegations in the subpoena are "false."

"It is worth emphasizing that not a single woman has ever accused either Mr. Indyke or Mr. Kahn of committing sexual abuse or witnessing sexual abuse, nor claimed at any time that she reported to them any allegation of Mr. Epstein's abuse," Weiner said in the statement. "Indyke and Kahn did not socialize with Mr. Epstein, and they have always rejected as categorically false any suggestion that they knowingly facilitated or assisted Mr. Epstein in his sexual abuse or trafficking of women, or that they were aware of Mr. Epstein's actions while they provided legal and accounting services to Mr. Epstein."

Indyke first began working with Epstein in 1986 at a small boutique law firm in New York City that handled Epstein's real estate deals. He later claimed Epstein as a mentor and was exclusively employed by Epstein by the 1990s. Indyke helped establish Epstein's corporate and personal base of operations in the U.S. Virgin Islands. He was involved in almost every aspect of Epstein's business and personal affairs and was paid millions of dollars for his services, according to court documents.

Kahn also worked closely with Epstein, managing his finances and investments. He managed other minutiae for Epstein, such as renovations on his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Indyke and Kahn recently settled a lawsuit alleging they facilitated Epstein's trafficking network. Court documents show they were accused of facilitating sham marriages between women Epstein was abusing for immigration purposes.

Epstein worked with Wexner, a billionaire who founded The Limited clothing company, from the mid-1980s as his financial manager and had broad control over Wexner's fortune. They parted ways after Epstein's 2006 arrest but stayed in touch, documents show.

Attorney Brad Edwards, who has represented many of Epstein's victims, told CBS News: "Epstein is dead. If anyone has questions they would ask of Epstein on any topic, those questions should either be directed to Darren, Rich or Leslie [Wexner]."

Epstein appointed Indyke and Kahn as executors of his will. They now control the estate.

CBS News has reached out to Wexner for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

The House Oversight Committee has subpoenaed several figures in the convicted sex offender's network since last August, when former U.S. Attorney General William Barr testified about his pledge to personally lead the investigation into Epstein's death in a Manhattan detention center.

In the months since then, various people have testified — while the panel has accepted written statements from others — with scant new information on Epstein released. On Wednesday, the committee recommended holding former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in contempt after the pair refused to appear in person before the Republican-led panel. The Clintons submitted sworn declarations to the committee last week.

Ghislane Maxwell, Epstein's former girlfriend who is serving 20 years in federal prison for a sex trafficking conviction, is scheduled to appear before the committee on Feb. 9. Her lawyers told members that she plans to invoke the Fifth Amendment.

Wexner is set to testify Feb. 18, Kahn on Feb. 25, and Indyke is scheduled for March 5, 2026.