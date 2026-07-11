How to watch Norway vs. England in the FIFA World Cup: TV channel, streaming, kickoff time

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is now in the quarterfinals stage, with two soccer powerhouses set to face off Saturday night at Miami Stadium: England and Norway.

Check out how you can watch the match at home, mingle with other soccer fans, and read up on the main storylines for both teams.

How to watch Norway vs. England

Date: Saturday, July 11, 2026

Saturday, July 11, 2026 Kickoff time: 5 p.m. ET

5 p.m. ET Location: Hard Rock Stadium (known as Miami Stadium for the cup) in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium (known as Miami Stadium for the cup) in Miami Gardens, Florida TV (English): FOX Sports/FS1

FOX Sports/FS1 TV (Spanish): Telemundo

Telemundo Streaming: Fubo, FOX Sports app, Peacock (Spanish-language broadcast)

Thousands of fans are also expected to fill Miami's Bayfront Park for the FIFA Fan Fest to watch the match. The park has transformed the downtown waterfront into a massive fan zone for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

It's free, and the open-air festival is running for 23 days to offer soccer fans and families a chance to experience the tournament's excitement, even without match tickets.

England wants another championship

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 01: Harry Kane #9 of England celebrates after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between England and Congo DR at Atlanta Stadium on July 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. Richard Pelham / Getty Images

Only eight nations have won the men's FIFA World Cup. England is one of them, having brought home the glory once in 1966 – exactly 60 years ago.

Currently ranked fourth in the cup, England's roster is loaded with talent. Striker Harry Kane, for example, has netted six goals across five World Cup matches. Other key talent on the pitch includes Marc Guehi, Nico O'Reilly, John Stones, and Declan Rice.

England's path has been quite the climb, starting with a resounding 4-2 win against Croatia, then a 0-0 draw with Ghana, and then a 2-0 shutout against Panama. A pair of late-match goals from Kane against DR Congo kept England in the cup, and a 3-2 win against Mexico came thanks to Kane and star midfielder Jude Bellingham, even after Jarell Quansah was hit with a red card.

Familiar faces on the pitch

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JUNE 30: Erling Haaland #9 of Norway celebrates after the 2-1 win during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round Of 32 match between Cote d'Ivoire and Norway at Dallas Stadium on June 30, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. Julian Finney - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Norway's national team hasn't won a World Cup yet. Even still, the team is hungry, especially since the last time the nation made it to the cup was in 1998. Norway is now, for the first time in its history, in the quarterfinals.

Erling Haaland, striker for the Norwegian team, is a prime example of the hunger; he's scored seven goals across four World Cup matches, along with becoming a viral internet sensation. Haaland is also supported by Martin Odegaard, and both are facing familiar faces; Haaland plays for Manchester City in the Premier League and is teammates with England's Guehi and O'Reilly, while Odegaard is on the Arsenal roster with Rice.

Norway's path started out much more dominant, opening the cup with a 4-1 win against Iraq, followed by a 3-2 triumph against Senegal. They qualified for the knockout stages with those results, but still faced a trouncing by France, which beat them 4-1 in their final group match. Norway, however, came back to beat the Ivory Coast 2-1 in the round of 32 and then taking down five-time World Cup winners Brazil 2-1.