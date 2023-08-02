Miami officer honored for heroic rescue of drowning child

MIAMI - Miami police officer Ernesto Fernandez is spreading the word about autism awareness.

Fernandez, who rescued a 10-year-old boy with autism from the Miami River, was honored Wednesday by the Miami Police Department.

On July 9th, Fernandez jumped into the river after seeing the boy fall in the water.

The child he rescued is on the autism spectrum. Bodycam footage shows Fernandez jumping into action. He pulled the boy out of the water.

"I gave him a couple of blows to his back and belly and water came out of his mouth," Fernandez said.

"I was able to get to a platform and place him on top, and that's when he gave me a kiss on the mouth. At that point, I knew he was autistic because that's something that my child does. That's like a moment of thank you when you do something for them."

Fernandez was given a plaque during a ceremony featuring Police Chief Manny Morales, who said Fernandez's quick thinking is a source of pride for the department.

"A lot of people think cops spend their time giving tickets and arresting people," the chief said.

"In reality, we spend more time doing things like this.

A Miami police SUV wrapped in autism awareness messages will be patrolling the community, and officers have been trained in handling cases involving people on the autism spectrum.

"As a parent, it makes me feel good and proud." Fernandez said during the ceremony.

"As the father of a boy on the autism spectrum, I feel good that I was at the right place at the right time."

Fernandez has already been honored by the city of Miami with a proclamation and a day named in his honor.