5 people rescued by good Samaritan after boat catches fire in Biscayne Bay, U.S. Coast Guard says

Five people were rescued by a good Samaritan after their boat caught on fire in Biscayne Bay on Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, multiple agencies — including personnel from their Miami Beach station, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue — responded around 10 a.m. to the boat fire about eight miles off the coast of Key Biscayne near Elliott Key.

The USCG shared on X that five boaters were rescued from the burning vessel by a good Samaritan and brought to shore in "good health."

According to the USCG, the boat's owner used his registered Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) to call for help.

The fire has since been put out, but the cause and circumstances surrounding it remain under investigation.