Watch CBS News
Local News

5 people rescued by good Samaritan after boat catches fire in Biscayne Bay, U.S. Coast Guard says

By
Hunter Geisel
Digital Producer, CBS Miami
Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.
Read Full Bio
Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

Five people were rescued by a good Samaritan after their boat caught on fire in Biscayne Bay on Sunday morning, authorities said.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, multiple agencies — including personnel from their Miami Beach station, Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue — responded around 10 a.m. to the boat fire about eight miles off the coast of Key Biscayne near Elliott Key.

The USCG shared on X that five boaters were rescued from the burning vessel by a good Samaritan and brought to shore in "good health."

According to the USCG, the boat's owner used his registered Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) to call for help.

The fire has since been put out, but the cause and circumstances surrounding it remain under investigation.

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.