Election Day is Tuesday: Miami-Dade moved 13 polling places; Jolly, Donalds make final pitches

Election Day is less than 24 hours away, and hundreds of thousands of South Florida voters have already cast ballots.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Unlike during early voting, voters must go to their assigned precinct. They can look up their polling place on their county Supervisor of Elections website.

In Miami-Dade County, 13 polling places have temporarily moved, affecting 19 precincts. Voters should check their polling place before they go.

Both candidates for governor are campaigning across Florida in the final hours. Jolly is expected in Broward County on Monday night and Donalds in Lee County.

"There is an economic crisis right now. For too many people, the cost of housing, of healthcare. With defunding of public education, there's a crisis for too many people who can't even live in the community where they work. There's an economic crisis because our leaders don't care to fix it," Democratic nominee David Jolly said.

Republican nominee Byron Donalds said: "We have everything within us to make sure that our state continues to thrive, but we do have to lower insurance costs in this state and we do have to make housing more affordable for people in this state."

The other prominent contest is for U.S. Senate. Sen. Ashley Moody, who was appointed to the seat after Marco Rubio became secretary of state, is trying to keep it. Democrat Angie Nixon is trying to flip it. Both are campaigning Monday night, and Nixon is expected in Broward County.