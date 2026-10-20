How to find your Florida sample ballot and key races in the 2026 midterm elections

Florida voters can preview exactly what will appear on their ballots ahead of the Nov. 3 midterm elections, with races ranging from governor and U.S. Senate to congressional seats, state offices and local ballot questions.

With early voting already underway across South Florida, sample ballots allow voters to see the candidates, constitutional amendments and local measures they will be asked to decide. They can also help voters research unfamiliar races and make informed decisions before casting their ballots.

Because some contests vary by congressional district, municipality and precinct, voters should review their personalized sample ballot rather than relying solely on a countywide version.

How to find your Florida sample ballot

Every Florida county has a Supervisor of Elections office that provides sample ballots and other voting information ahead of Election Day.

Voters can generally find their personalized ballots by visiting their county elections website and using the voter information lookup tool.

Here's where to find sample ballots in South Florida:

Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade voters can access their personalized sample ballots through the county's ⁠Voter Information Lookup tool.

The website allows registered voters to review their voting districts, polling locations, registration information and the specific contests that will appear on their ballots.

In this photo illustration, candidates names for the Miami-Dade County midterm elections appear on a vote-by-mail ballot on September 28, 2026, in Miami, Florida. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The county has also published its ⁠official 2026 general election sample ballot, which includes candidates and ballot questions.

Broward County

Broward voters can view their personalized sample ballots through the ⁠Broward County Supervisor of Elections website.

The homepage includes a "View Your Sample Ballot" section that directs voters to their ballot information.

The website also provides information about polling locations, voter registration and other election resources.

Palm Beach County

Palm Beach County voters can find their sample ballots through the ⁠Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections website.

The county has published sample ballots for all precincts participating in the Nov. 3 general election, along with a comprehensive ballot showing all contests and proposed constitutional amendments.

Voters can also use the county's voter information tools to review their personalized ballot and find their assigned Election Day polling place.

Monroe County

Monroe County voters, including those living in the Florida Keys, can access sample ballots through the ⁠Monroe County Supervisor of Elections website.

The county has published separate sample ballots for several jurisdictions, including Key West, Key Colony Beach, Islamorada and other areas. Sample ballots are available in English and Spanish.

Voters should select the ballot corresponding to their jurisdiction to review the races and questions they will be eligible to vote on.

Residents of other Florida counties can find their local elections office through the ⁠Florida Division of Elections' statewide directory.

What are some of the key races on Florida's 2026 midterm ballots?

Florida voters will decide several major statewide races on Nov. 3, along with congressional contests that could help determine control of the U.S. House and Senate.

Some of the key elections include:

Florida governor and lieutenant governor: Voters will elect the state's next governor and lieutenant governor.

Voters will elect the state's next governor and lieutenant governor. U.S. Senate: Florida voters will choose a U.S. senator to represent the state in Washington.

Florida voters will choose a U.S. senator to represent the state in Washington. U.S. House of Representatives: All of Florida's congressional districts are up for election, including several closely watched races in South Florida.

All of Florida's congressional districts are up for election, including several closely watched races in South Florida. Florida attorney general: Voters will choose the state's chief legal officer.

Voters will choose the state's chief legal officer. Florida chief financial officer: The position oversees several aspects of the state's financial operations.

The position oversees several aspects of the state's financial operations. Florida agriculture commissioner: Voters will select the official who leads the state's Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Voters will select the official who leads the state's Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Florida Legislature: State House seats and applicable state Senate seats are on the ballot.

State House seats and applicable state Senate seats are on the ballot. Judicial retention elections: Voters will decide whether certain Florida Supreme Court justices and district court of appeal judges should remain in office.

Voters will decide whether certain Florida Supreme Court justices and district court of appeal judges should remain in office. Constitutional amendments and local measures: Voters will also weigh in on proposed changes to the Florida Constitution and local ballot questions.

Depending on where they live, voters may also see contests for county commission seats, school board positions and other local offices.

Not every race or ballot question will appear on every voter's ballot.

Why should you review your sample ballot before voting?

Reviewing a sample ballot gives voters an opportunity to research candidates and understand ballot questions before arriving at a polling location.

This can be particularly helpful for lengthy ballots containing judicial retention questions, constitutional amendments and local measures that may be less familiar to voters.

Voters can also use their sample ballots to identify races they want to research further and prepare their selections ahead of time.

It is important to note that a sample ballot is for reference and cannot be printed and submitted as an official vote.

When is Election Day in Florida?

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026, with polls open statewide from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting began Oct. 19 in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties.

In Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, early voting runs through Nov. 1. In Monroe County, early voting ends Oct. 31.

During early voting, registered voters can cast their ballots at any designated early voting location within their county of registration.

On Election Day, however, voters must cast their ballots at their assigned precinct polling location.

Voters can confirm their polling place, review registration information and access other election resources through their county Supervisor of Elections website.