Some Miami-Dade polling locations changed temporarily for Election Day

Election Day is just around the corner, and some polling places in Miami-Dade County are temporarily changing for the big day.

The office of the Miami-Dade County Supervisor of Elections shared the details in a social media post on Friday, saying that some Election Day polling locations were temporarily changed due to facility availability and other circumstances. 19 precincts are impacted, according to the list.

The elections office said the easiest way to see where you'll need to vote on Election Day is to visit its website and enter your information. Your updated, assigned voting location will automatically appear.

Here are the precincts impacted and where you will need to vote on Election Day if the changes affect you:

Precinct 002: vote at Gateway Park, located at 151 Sunny Isles Boulevard

vote at Gateway Park, located at 151 Sunny Isles Boulevard Precincts 127, 183, and 184: vote at the Hazel Crawford Neighborhood Resource, located at 1528 Northeast 152nd Terrace

vote at the Hazel Crawford Neighborhood Resource, located at 1528 Northeast 152nd Terrace Precinct 227: vote at Dr. Lester B. Brown Park, located at 19405 Northwest 32nd Avenue

vote at Dr. Lester B. Brown Park, located at 19405 Northwest 32nd Avenue Precinct 300: vote at Norman & Jean Reach Park, located at 7895 Northwest 176th Street

vote at Norman & Jean Reach Park, located at 7895 Northwest 176th Street Precincts 305 and 372: vote at Miami Lakes United Methodist Church, located at 14800 Ludlam Road

vote at Miami Lakes United Methodist Church, located at 14800 Ludlam Road Precincts 404 and 424: vote at West Miami Middle School, located at 7525 Southwest 24th Street

vote at West Miami Middle School, located at 7525 Southwest 24th Street Precinct 523: vote at St. Paul Institutional AME Church, located at 1892 Northwest 51st Terrace

vote at St. Paul Institutional AME Church, located at 1892 Northwest 51st Terrace Precincts 548 and 670: vote at Miami Senior High School, located at 2450 Southwest 1st Street

vote at Miami Senior High School, located at 2450 Southwest 1st Street Precinct 705: vote at the Reception Palace Ballrooms, located at 14375 Southwest 42nd Street

vote at the Reception Palace Ballrooms, located at 14375 Southwest 42nd Street Precincts 801 and 805: vote at Glendale Baptist Church, located at 14580 Southwest 117th Avenue

vote at Glendale Baptist Church, located at 14580 Southwest 117th Avenue Precincts 825 and 836: vote at the South Dade Government Center, located at 10710 Southwest 211th Street

vote at the South Dade Government Center, located at 10710 Southwest 211th Street Precinct 857: vote at the Country Walk Park Recreation Center, located at 14601 Country Walk Drive

The elections office reminds voters that polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day, and that you will need to vote at your assigned precinct that day as well.