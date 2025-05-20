Watch CBS News
"El Productor" of "El Gordo y la flaca," clocked at 118 mph with wife, sleeping children inside vehicle, deputies say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
"El Productor" of "El Gordo y la flaca" facing DUI charges
Juan Espinosa, better known as "El Productor" for Univision's show "El Gordo y la flaca," was arrested early Sunday on charges of driving under the influence and child neglect, according to the Brevard County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Espinosa was driving with his wife in the passenger seat and their two children, ages 1 and 8, asleep in the back seat when he was stopped around 2:20 a.m. on I-95 northbound.

Deputy says vehicle clocked at 118 mph

According to the sheriff's office, a deputy observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

Deputies said the vehicle began to slow down in preparation for a traffic stop, but was recorded going approximately 118 miles per hour before it pulled over in the center median.

When the deputy approached the vehicle, he reported smelling alcohol and observed signs that Espinosa appeared to be under the influence, authorities said. 

Deputies said they were shocked to discover not only Espinosa's wife in the front seat, but also two sleeping children in the back.

Espinosa refused sobriety tests, deputies say

Officials said Espinosa refused to perform field sobriety exercises and declined to provide a breath sample. He was arrested and booked on charges of DUI and child neglect without great bodily harm.

