Juan Espinosa, known as "El Productor" on Univision's "El Gordo y la flaca" is facing DUI charges.

"El Productor" of "El Gordo y la flaca" facing DUI charges Juan Espinosa, known as "El Productor" on Univision's "El Gordo y la flaca" is facing DUI charges.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On