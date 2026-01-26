El Portal Councilman sparks outrage after using N-Word twice in public meeting; calls for apology, resignation grow

An El Portal Village councilmember is under fire for using the N-word twice during a meeting.

Councilmember Anders Urbom says he was quoting someone to describe where he thinks the country is heading.

At the end of last week's planning and zoning meeting, Urbom wanted to bring up an issue he's seen in the community, border patrol agents stopping people.

"It just seemed odd that a CPB officer was doing a traffic stop," he said. At the end of his retelling of the traffic stop, he continued on.

"Guys, I don't know how to tell you this, so I'm just going to tell you like this," he said." Explain to you exactly why every white person in this country who voted for Trump is a racist piece of shit. I'm going to tell you that right now. How do you wink at a N*****? How do you wink at a N*****?" Councilman Urbom then went on to gesture, looking through the barrel of a gun with one eye.

Some people walked out of the room.

"I learned that from a 10-year-old-son of a police detective in my hometown growing up," he said. "His father, a police detective. His best friend, another police detective."

Vice mayor Martin responded during the meeting.

"I do understand that you're trying to make a point, but even in trying to make a point, I do think it is a grossly offensive word to be mentioned in any context," she said.

"I find it offensive, so I'll personalize it for you that even though I understand that you're trying to make a statement, I actually don't understand it, but it appears as though you're trying to make a statement, and in addition to that, I share some of those feelings about what is going on in the greater world. I do say, I do say that as a white man, you should not be saying the n word in any context."

Urbom apologized during the meeting.

"I will certainly apologize. I mean no offense to anyone other than white christians who voted for trump," he said.

Resident Jeff Schwartz was out walking today in El Portal. We showed him the meeting video.

He said that apology didn't help.

"I don't see how that makes it any better," Jeff said. "I mean, if you're offending, it doesn't matter what group of folks we're talking about. We all need to be kinder and trying to not be offensive."

Resident Timothy Siliman was mowing his lawn when we showed him the video.He said the councilman lost the message as soon as he repeatedly used the N word.

"I don't want to hear what he attempted to say," Siliman said. "Once he started using language like that, I'll walk away. I'll put some ear plugs in my ears."

We caught up with Councilman Urbom Monday afternoon.

"I acknowledge that the words that I used go beyond just anger or offense, but for that many people, it is outright traumatic," he said.

While he believes his use of the N word was the most effective way to drive the message home at the moment, he says he doesn't plan to use the word again.

"I will absolutely stand behind every single thing I said as a political statement," he said. "100%."

El portal councilman winters said he personally felt attacked during the meeting as a white Christian.

"We're in an election year, so I'm not sure if it's the right time to resign or just play the whole thing out, but that would be something for the attorney and the mayor to decide whether it should be done," Winter said. "I do not feel comfortable having him on the dais."

The Vice Mayor added after the meeting that he Urbom owes the entire village an apology.

There is another meeting tomorrow evening at 7.