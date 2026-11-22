The tornado-warned storm over Palm Beach County Saturday evening did produce an EF-1 tornado.

A survey crew was out conducting a survey along the damage path, and it has been determined that an EF-1 tornado touched down.

What is an EF-1 tornado?

An EF-1 tornado has winds estimated between 86-110 mph.

Based on the damage associated with this tornado, it has been concluded that this tornado was on the lower end of the EF-1 range. The damage along the path was primarily tree damage.

According to the National Weather Service, the EF-1 tornado touched down for more than 7.5 miles and was roughly a quarter mile wide. That is very impressive for South Florida.

The path became more discontinuous at the far northern end of the surveyed area, which generally indicates the tornado may have lifted and touched down again.

NEXT Weather Alert Thanksgiving week

Our Next Weather Team has issued a NEXT Weather Alert for Wednesday, as another impactful system approaches South Florida during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

In addition to any storm impacts, we will be entering another period of king tide flooding, with minor to moderate coastal flooding expected as soon as Monday and lasting through high-tide cycles on Thanksgiving. The peak king tide levels will occur between Tuesday and Wednesday high-tide cycles.