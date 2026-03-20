Former detention deputy accused of sexual assault, strangulation, Broward Sheriff's Office says

A now former Broward Sheriff's Office detention deputy is facing several charges after he was accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a house party and strangulating another woman, according to investigators.

According to the sheriff's office, a Florida woman told detectives that she was at a house party in Deerfield Beach and was sexually assaulted early Monday morning. Through an investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 25-year-old Edwin Horace.

The sheriff's office said that when he was interviewed, Horace said that the sexual encounter with the victim was consensual.

However, the victim told investigators that it was not consensual.

Edwin Horace Broward Sheriff's Office

Horace was arrested on Tuesday by SVU detectives, and he was charged with two counts of sexual battery and one count of false imprisonment.

Horace, who was hired as a deputy in the Department of Detention and Community Programs, was fired after his arrest, the sheriff's office said.

He had been employed with the Broward Sheriff's Office for less than a year.

After further investigation, the Broward Sheriff's Office was able to identify another female victim who attended the same party in Deerfield Beach.

Horace now faces an additional count of false imprisonment, one county of strangulation dating violence and two counts of touch or strike battery.

"On and off-duty, I expect all employees to conduct themselves lawfully and with decency," Sheriff Dr. Gregory Tony said. "I find the allegations in this case deeply disturbing and concerning. There, immediate action was taken to terminate the probationary employee."

The investigation is continuing.