Easter Sunday brings spotty rain to parts of Miami and Broward, with heavier storms ahead

South Florida residents celebrating Easter Sunday can expect off-and-on showers throughout the day, with the NEXT Weather team warning to keep umbrellas handy for church services and outdoor activities.

Light, fast-moving showers were already moving onshore early Sunday, primarily impacting Miami-Dade County, including areas like South Beach, Liberty City and Kendall, with a few showers extending into parts of Broward County such as Pembroke Pines. The rain will not be a washout, but rather a series of brief showers continuing through the morning hours.

Spotty showers expected through Easter morning

The unsettled weather is expected to ease around midday, offering a break for afternoon plans, before a chance of additional showers returns later in the evening. Temperatures will remain warm and muggy, with highs in the low 80s across the Miami metro area and mid-80s in the Florida Keys.

Beachgoers heading to Miami Beach will find mostly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the mid-70s, but a high rip current risk remains in effect. Officials are urging people to stay out of the water. Boaters are also advised to use caution, with a small craft advisory in place for Atlantic waters and the Keys.

More significant rain and storms ahead

While Sunday's rain is expected to remain light and scattered, a more active weather pattern will develop in the coming days. A frontal system moving into the region is expected to bring widespread rain and thunderstorms from Tuesday through Thursday.

Rainfall totals could reach up to 4 inches in parts of Broward and between 2 to 4 inches across Miami-Dade. Rain could help ease ongoing drought conditions, but also warn that periods of heavy rain may lead to localized flooding.

For now, residents are advised to plan for changing conditions throughout Easter Sunday, and to keep rain gear close by as a wetter pattern settles in for the week ahead.