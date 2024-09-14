Watch CBS News
3 people are dead after multi-vehicle crash on eastbound I-595

By Alyssa Dzikowski

CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE  -- The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating after three people died following an accident involving multiple cars colliding on the eastbound lanes of I-595 early Saturday morning. 

Davie Fire Rescue reported that a 63-year-old man driving a blue BMW failed to see a Hynduai driving slower causing them to collide. A 27-year-old man accompanied by two women, ages 19 and 24 were inside the Hynduai. The man and the 24-year-old woman died on the scene while the 19-year-old died at a nearby hospital.

This incident happened around 4:30 a.m. and FHP is currently still investigating. 

