Man killed in shooting across the street from Shops at Midtown Miami

MIAMI - An investigation is underway after an early morning shooting across the street from the Shops at Midtown Miami.

It happened just after 4 a.m. along North Miami Avenue near NW 35th Street.

Miami police said a man who was shot multiple times was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he died.

A man who lives across the street said he heard the gunshots.

"It was like pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, pow, it sounded like they were shooting at somebody. I was scared of really moving, whatever, I don't know, they were pretty close. So I stood still for a little while and then I started hearing the police coming," said Juan Gomez.

Gomez said he was afraid that stray bullets would go into his home.

Police said they do not have a suspect in custody.