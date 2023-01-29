Eagles beat 49ers in NFC title game to advance to Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- For the first time in five years, the Eagles are heading back to the Super Bowl.

The Eagles topped the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, on Sunday in the NFC championship to advance to the big game.

Philadelphia's running backs had a big game against one of the league's best rushing defense.

Miles Sanders scored two touchdowns and had 42 rushing yards on 11 carries. Boston Scott added a score and Kenneth Gainwell had 13 rushes for 42 yards.

Jalen Hurts didn't do too much through the air, but he found success on the ground in the second half. His quarterback sneak in the third quarter gave the Eagles a 28-7 lead. He had 11 carries for 39 yards.

Hurts completed 15 of his 25 passes for 121 yards.

DeVonta Smith led the Eagles in receiving with two catches for 36 yards, including a massive one-handed catch that led to the Eagles scoring on the opening drive.

The Eagles' defense, particularly Hasson Reddick, shut down the 49ers' offense.

Reddick had three total tackles, including two sacks and a tackle-for-loss, and a forced fumble and fumble recovery.

The 49ers were hit with more bad injury luck on the first drive when rookie Brock Purdy left the game with an elbow injury.

Later in the game, backup Josh Johnson left the game and was being evaluated with a concussion, which forced Purdy to re-enter the contest.

The 49ers' lone touchdown came on a rushing touchdown by Christian McCaffrey.

The Eagles will play the winner of the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.