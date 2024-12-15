Wolf makes 32 saves, Calgary Flames hand Florida Panthers their 2nd straight shutout with 3-0 win

Florida Panthers goalie Spencer Knight, right, blocks the net on Calgary Flames' Connor Zary during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Jeff McIntosh / AP

Dustin Wolf made 32 saves, Mikael Backlund had a goal and an assist and the Calgary Flames handed the Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers their second straight shutout, 3-0 on Saturday night.

Coming off a 4-0 loss at Vancouver on Thursday night, Florida has dropped consecutive games following a seven-game points streak. It is 18-11-2.

Nazem Kadri and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary. The Flames improved to 15-11-5 overall and are 7-1-1 in their last nine home games.

Spencer Knight made 24 stops for Florida.

Takeaways

Panthers: Florida has gone 146:01 without scoring,

Flames: Calgary rebounded defensively after allowing 21 goals in its previous four games, eight against Tampa Bay on Thursday night.

Key stat

Wolf is 8-1-0 at home with a .949 save percentage and two shutouts. On the road, he's 1-4-1 with a .862 save percentage.

Up next

The Panthers are at Edmonton on Monday night. Calgary hosts Boston on Tuesday night.