Dust devil picks up kid during baseball game in Florida: VIDEO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (CNN) -- A scary scene at a youth baseball game over the weekend as a short-lived dust devil in Florida engulfed a young catcher. Thankfully, a quick-thinking teen stepped in to help the boy to safety.

A seemingly normal tournament on this baseball field quickly turned into something else. Within seconds, the wind started picking up and a dust devil was formed.

It quickly engulfed 7-year-old Bauer Zoya, WJXT reported.

"I couldn't breathe that much. So I holded my breath and I feel like I couldn't touch the ground. So I kind of lifted up a little bit," Zoya said.

Even though Zoya was only in the dust devil for a few seconds, he said it felt like he was in there for 10 minutes.

"I was scared and I got afraid if someone would pull me out," he said.

The person who did end up coming to Zoya's rescue was the umpire, 17-year-old Aidan Wiles.

"I was worried about his safety because when I got taught, the player's safety is always the first thing," Wiles said.

Wiles said, although he was initially a little afraid, he knew it was best for him to put his fear aside.

Zoya said the dust didn't stop him from continuing to play. His dad poured water on him to get the dirt out of his eyes and then he went back in the game.

He said he even believes what he went through helped him play better.

"I caught one and it was so high, and my dad said 'up' and I caught it," Zoya said.

While Zoya is happy it helped him play better, his dad is just glad Wiles had quick thinking and stepped in to help his son.

"As a 16-year-old kid that just had the presence in mind to just do that, it was pretty special to see. It was pretty cool to see yesterday. He obviously had great parents raising that young man," said Zoya's dad, Brian Zoya.

Unfortunately, Zoya's team didn't end up winning the tournament.