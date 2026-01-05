Dry January gains traction in South Florida as residents look for a healthy new year reset

When the clock struck midnight Thursday, the new year ushered in a new round of "Dry January," a month-long break from alcohol that millions of Americans take on as a reset after the holiday season.

"It's great, because after October, November, December of like drinking, you kind of need to do a little bit of a reset," said Cici Hopf, who plans to participate this year.

Radleys Comas agreed, saying the busy holiday stretch made the decision an easy one.

"It's been amazing holidays, and I need a reset. So I'm definitely doing Dry January," Comas said.

Why many are choosing a January reset

Health experts said even temporary changes can make a difference. Dr. Kate Witkiewitz, an expert on alcohol use disorder and treatment, said cutting back or cutting out alcohol can lead to meaningful improvements.

"Any reductions in drinking also improves quality of life, health, wellbeing and reduces the risk of certain diseases," she said.

Participants often report better sleep, more energy, improved mood and even weight loss, according to Witkiewitz. She added that the timing makes sense.

"Often, we're seeing New Year's resolutions anyways. And I think it's a great idea to explore and take a month and just explore your relationship with alcohol and see how it goes," she said.

The trend also reflects broader shifts nationwide. A Gallup poll published in 2025 found alcohol consumption in the U.S. was down 8% compared with 2023.

Witkiewitz said changing attitudes about health are driving the decline.

"There's an increasing perception that alcohol use is bad for health. And so, people are starting to recognize that there are health impacts of using alcohol," she said.

Navigating social life and staying safe

Still, Dry January can come with challenges, especially in social settings.

"From a social perspective it can be difficult because you do have to not go out as much, especially in South Florida a lot of going out includes drinking," Comas said.

Experts said the key isn't avoiding friends or events, but planning ahead. Sparkling water, club soda with lemon or mocktails can help fill the gap and make social situations easier to navigate.

Hopf acknowledged it won't always be simple, but she's optimistic.

"All our kids are in college, so we have a lot of extra time to hang out with friends, and sometimes we partake in, you know, extracurricular drinks," she said. "So, it would be a little bit of a challenge, but I think we can do it."

Doctors also urged caution for heavy drinkers. Witkiewitz said anyone who drinks heavily should talk with a physician before stopping altogether, as alcohol withdrawal can be serious.

And for those who stumble along the way, she offered simple advice: don't give up. If you slip, just start again the next day.