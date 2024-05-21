Watch CBS News
Driver speeding on Sheridan Street slammed into Hollywood flooring business

By John MacLauchlan

FORT LAUDERDALE - A car barreled into a Hollywood flooring business early Tuesday morning causing extensive damage to the building.

Steven Deshazo, who lives nearby, heard the crash. He said the driver was going very fast and believes they lost control after flying over the railroad tracks.

"We live like a mile away on U.S. 1 and it sounded like a wrecking ball going through a building. We heard like a really fast car going by, at least 100 mph it sounded like, and then we heard this big, loud noise. By the time we came here, the police and paramedics had shown up," said Deshazo.

This is not the first time the building has taken a hit. 

In March 2021, the Broward Sheriff's Office said a driver going at a high rate of speed went airborne after hitting the railroad tracks. After crashing into the building, they got out, removed the license, and ran off as the car caught on fire. 

The driver was caught and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage. 

