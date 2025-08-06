Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run near North Miami, MDSO says

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run near North Miami, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said Enrique De Moya, a 69-year-old pedestrian, was struck and killed around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2 while crossing the intersection at NW 131 Street and NW 7 Avenue in Miami.

Authorities believe the vehicle involved, a gray 2014–2020 Toyota Tundra, fled the scene without stopping to provide aid or information.

Anyone who may have information can reach investigators at (305) 471-2400.

All calls are confidential and eligible tips may result in a reward of up to $5,000, the sheriff's office said.