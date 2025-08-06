Watch CBS News
Driver sought in fatal hit-and-run near North Miami, MDSO says

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run near North Miami, the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities said Enrique De Moya, a 69-year-old pedestrian, was struck and killed around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 2 while crossing the intersection at NW 131 Street and NW 7 Avenue in Miami.

Authorities believe the vehicle involved, a gray 2014–2020 Toyota Tundra, fled the scene without stopping to provide aid or information.

Anyone who may have information can reach investigators at (305) 471-2400.

All calls are confidential and eligible tips may result in a reward of up to $5,000, the sheriff's office said.

