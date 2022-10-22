Watch CBS News
Driver sought after crashing car into Broward home and fleeing the scene

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Driver flees after crashing into Miami home
Driver flees after crashing into Miami home 01:13

FORT LAUDERDALE --  Deputies with the Broward County Sheriff's Office were searching for the driver of a car that slammed into a home in West Park early Saturday before leaving the scene.

Residents of the home, located in the, said they were asleep around 3 a.m. when they heard a loud noise and awoke to find the vehicle had fully entered their home.

No injuries were reported.

Residents said they are looking to hire an inspector who can determine if the structural integrity of the home was compromised during the crash.

