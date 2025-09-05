Driver pulled from water after truck plunges into canal near Miami-Dade's Redland

Driver pulled from water after car plunges into canal near Redland

A driver was pulled from the water after their truck plunged into a canal near Redland, in Southwest Miami-Dade, on Friday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said around 10 a.m. they received a call about the crash at SW 157 Avenue and SW 264 Street in Naranja. The area is very rural with several nurseries.

When rescue crews arrived, two divers went in and pulled the driver out. They also searched the area, but found no one else.

The driver was airlifted to the trauma center at HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.