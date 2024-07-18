Watch CBS News
Driver lost control, killed bicyclist near Miami Gardens Drive, U.S. 441

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

Bicyclist struck, killed in Miami Gardens crash
Bicyclist struck, killed in Miami Gardens crash 01:21

MIAMI - A bicyclist was struck and killed in a crash early Thursday morning in Miami Gardens.

It happened near the intersection of Miami Gardens Drive and U.S. 441.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they received a call about the crash at 6:15 a.m.

According to Miami Gardens police, the driver of a black Nissan was heading north on NW 2nd Avenue when they lost control near NW 182nd Street.

The car cut through the trees, landed on the side perimeter road, and struck the bicyclist. 

Police say the driver immediately stopped and waited for them to arrive.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said the person on the bike died on the scene.

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

