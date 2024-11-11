Driver killed in crash involving Publix truck in Miami Gardens

MIAMI - One person died overnight in a Miami Gardens crash involving a Publix truck.

It happened at NW 183 Street and NW Miami Court, next to a Publix distribution center.

It appears the Publix truck was leaving the distribution center and trying to cross Miami Gardens Drive when a pick-up truck, driving eastbound, hit it. The force of the crash left the pick-up truck lodged under the Publix tractor-trailer.

A tow truck lifted the Publix truck high enough for a second tow truck to pull the pick-up truck from underneath it.

The driver of the pick-up truck did not survive.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.