Driver killed in crash involving Publix truck in Miami Gardens
MIAMI - One person died overnight in a Miami Gardens crash involving a Publix truck.
It happened at NW 183 Street and NW Miami Court, next to a Publix distribution center.
It appears the Publix truck was leaving the distribution center and trying to cross Miami Gardens Drive when a pick-up truck, driving eastbound, hit it. The force of the crash left the pick-up truck lodged under the Publix tractor-trailer.
A tow truck lifted the Publix truck high enough for a second tow truck to pull the pick-up truck from underneath it.
The driver of the pick-up truck did not survive.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.