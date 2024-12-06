Driver who intentionally hit woman at Pembroke Park gas station arrested, police say

PEMBROKE PARK - A man who police say intentionally hit a woman at a Pembroke Park gas station and then sped off has been arrested.

Kristopher Roman, 29, is charged with attempted felony murder.

During a hearing Friday morning, a judge denied Roman bond and ordered that he have no contact with the woman, Maggie Alexandre, and he was not allowed to return to the gas station.

On Sept. 12, Alexandre was headed home as a passenger in a car that had stopped at the Orion gas station on West Hallandale Beach Boulevard, just west of Interstate 95, around 2:30 a.m.

As she walked toward the gas station's store, a car barreled between the pumps and hit her. Pembroke Park police say it wasn't an accident. Surveillance video shows the driver of the car steered in her direction before she was hit, according to police.

Alexandre, who suffered multiple broken bones, cuts on her face and back injuries was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital.

"What goes through my mind is what went through her mind and how scared she was and terrified and how she put her arm out and said' 'You are about to hit me. Stop," said Alexandre's sister Sandra four after the incident. "The first time I saw the video, I thought this was intentional because they actually swerved the car toward her direction."

In addition to having no contact with Alexandre, Roman was ordered to undergo a mental health screening.