Driver in critical condition after vehicle ends up in North Lauderdale canal, officials say

A driver was pulled from a vehicle that went into a North Lauderdale canal following a crash Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

It happened in a canal on Avon Lane & West McNab Road.

The driver was taken from the vehicle and airlifted to North Broward Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

BSO Air Rescue and the Sunrise Dive Team were called in to confirm no other victims were in the water.

Officials said a drone was also deployed but detected no heat signatures indicating additional victims.

Images from Chopper 4 showed several police and fire rescue units at the scene.

Authorities had set up a perimeter while crews searched for possible additional victims.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.