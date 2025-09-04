Watch CBS News
Driver in critical condition after vehicle ends up in North Lauderdale canal, officials say

Mauricio Maldonado
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
A driver was pulled from a vehicle that went into a North Lauderdale canal following a crash Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

It happened in a canal on Avon Lane & West McNab Road.

The driver was taken from the vehicle and airlifted to North Broward Hospital in critical condition, officials said.

BSO Air Rescue and the Sunrise Dive Team were called in to confirm no other victims were in the water.

Officials said a drone was also deployed but detected no heat signatures indicating additional victims.

Images from Chopper 4 showed several police and fire rescue units at the scene.

Authorities had set up a perimeter while crews searched for possible additional victims.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

Mauricio Maldonado

