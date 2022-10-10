Watch CBS News
Drive-by shooting in northeast Miami-Dade, one dead, three injured

MIAMI - A man is dead and three others were injured after a drive-by shooting in northeast Miami-Dade.

It happened Sunday night in the 500 block of Northeast 150th Street.

Two men were taken to Aventura Hospital where one of the men died. A third man was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center. The fourth person, a woman, was grazed in the arm.

Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.

