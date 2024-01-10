Watch CBS News
Local News

Drier day with seasonable highs, rain returns Thursday

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

Miami Weather for Wednesday 1/10/2024 5AM
Miami Weather for Wednesday 1/10/2024 5AM 02:11

MIAMI - Wednesday kicked off with a cooler, cloudy start with temperatures mostly in the low to mid-60s.

The front that brought us storms overnight has moved offshore and the rain has moved out. We will enjoy a drier day with more seasonable highs in the low to mid-70s in the afternoon. The winds have calmed down or are light.

next-wx-5-day-pop.png
Up and down rain chances NEXT Weather

The rain returns Thursday as the front lifts back northward across South Florida. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible Thursday with milder highs in the upper 70s. Warmer and breezy on Friday with highs in the low 80s. The rain chance will be lower.

Saturday the rain chance rises again due to our next front. Passing showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday. It will be cooler Sunday morning with lows in the 60s and highs in the mid-70s. Warmer for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday with highs in the low 80s.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on January 10, 2024 / 7:24 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.