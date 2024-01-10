Drier day with seasonable highs, rain returns Thursday

MIAMI - Wednesday kicked off with a cooler, cloudy start with temperatures mostly in the low to mid-60s.

The front that brought us storms overnight has moved offshore and the rain has moved out. We will enjoy a drier day with more seasonable highs in the low to mid-70s in the afternoon. The winds have calmed down or are light.

Up and down rain chances NEXT Weather

The rain returns Thursday as the front lifts back northward across South Florida. Scattered showers and a few storms will be possible Thursday with milder highs in the upper 70s. Warmer and breezy on Friday with highs in the low 80s. The rain chance will be lower.

Saturday the rain chance rises again due to our next front. Passing showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday. It will be cooler Sunday morning with lows in the 60s and highs in the mid-70s. Warmer for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday with highs in the low 80s.