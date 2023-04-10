Drenching rain brings flash flood warning, flooded streets to South Florida

MIAMI -- The heavy rain that drenched parts of South Florida brought flooded streets to many areas of Miami Monday just as the evening rush hour commute was shifting into high gear.

The Miami Police Department released a dozen locations that motorists were urged to avoid because of heavy street flooding.

CBS News Miami chief meteorologist Ivan Cabrera said the rain would likely continue into the evening.

Flash Flood Warning for Miami-Dade County. CBS News Miami

"The rain continues for the rest of the night," he said about the weather pattern that will bring rain and gusty winds for several days this week. "It's incredible amounts of rain in a short amount of time."

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Miami-Dade County that stretches until 7:15 p.m.

Between 3-4 inches has already fallen, according to Cabrera.

As of 5:51 p.m., heavy rain was also falling in Broward County and that precipitation was moving to the south.

"This tropical moisture is not going anywhere for the next few days," Cabrera said, adding that 3-6 more inches of rain could fall in South Florida by Thursday.

The rain will bring high temperatures only in the upper 70s with lows in the upper 60s, Cabrera said.

According to police, the list of flooded locations included:

NW 5th Avenue and 22nd Street.

NW 7th Avenue and 25th Street.

NW 10th Avenue and 21st Street

NW 10th Avenue and 25th Street

NW 11th Avenue and 14th Street

NW 12th Avenue and 14th Street

NW 12th Avenue and 28th Street

Biscayne Boulevard to Bayshore Drive NE

10-25th Street

NW 22nd Avenue and 28-36th Street

NW 36th Street and 2-4 Avenue and 8-10 Avenue

N . Federal Highway & 50-52 Street

Most of Overtown area