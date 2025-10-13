Downtown Miami construction sparks noise, traffic complaints; city pauses work on JEM residences

Construction at the JEM Residences in downtown Miami has neighbors frustrated over alleged violations, traffic disruptions and after-hours noise.

Residents say the work has spilled into nearby streets and homes, prompting the city to temporarily halt construction last week.

Videos and photos shared with CBS News Miami Investigates captured the disturbances. City staff reviewed the complaints and paused work on Friday, according to City Commissioner Damian Pardo.

Residents complain of early morning and late night work

Tyler Ramirez, who lives five blocks away from the site, said the construction has become disruptive.

"It's a bugaboo," Ramirez said. "It seems pretty random. Sometimes it's before eight o'clock [in the morning] and sometimes it's going well into the night. So, I feel like there should at least be a time frame for it."

Neighbors have documented pre-dawn activity dating back to August, including instances where construction workers stopped traffic without police assistance.

City permits and violations

CBS News Miami Investigates obtained a copy of a City of Miami permit for the contractor. The permit allows work during "daytime hours," including delivery of materials and equipment behind a construction fence, as well as "occasional concrete pouring" within the fenced area.

City inspectors temporarily stopped work Friday, noting that one of the contractor's permits to pour concrete had expired two months earlier. The permit was corrected later that day. Inspectors also issued two noise violations for after-hours work.

Officials respond to community concerns

"We want to make sure that everyone is abiding by the agreements they've entered into and that our residents are protected," Commissioner Pardo said. He urged residents to report complaints to code enforcement.

"For residents [downtown], I think the key is to always call code. That is the number one thing we need residents to do. After three times, they're out."

The city commission is planning updates to Miami's noise ordinance, including reducing work allowed between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m., requiring contractors needing exemptions to meet with inspectors on-site, and paying fees.

Construction set to resume

City staff confirmed that the JEM Residences contractor has permits in place to resume work during daytime hours starting Tuesday. The developer did not comment when reached by CBS News Miami Investigates.

The situation highlights ongoing tensions in downtown Miami as construction projects continue to expand in densely populated areas, prompting calls for stronger enforcement of noise and work-hour regulations.