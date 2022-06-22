Doral street renamed after Surfside victim Nicky Langesfeld

DORAL - On Wednesday, the City of Doral announced part of NW 114th Avenue has a new name, 'Nicky Langesfeld Place.'

The city says the new street name is in honor of Surfside victim Nicole Langesfeld, who grew up in the neighborhood just across the street from Trails & Tails Park.

She trained for marathons, walked her dog, and came to the park to take a break from the world and relax.

"This will impact my family forever. It's beautiful. It's going to be here forever. Anyone who drives down this street is going to know who Nicky was and what she stood for," says Martin Langesfeld, who lost his sister when Champlain Towers South collapsed.

"People need to come here and smile, meditate, do whatever they need to do to put a smile on their faces and relax. Get away from the stress. That's what my sister Nicky used to do here," says Langesfeld.

"I think she's looking down on us all today," says Pablo Langesfeld, Nicole's father.

Her name, now permanently engraved into the City of Doral, with the story of a beautiful, inspiring woman to go along with it.

"She was a light. She brings energy, good karma, she was like a bright light," says Pablo Langesfeld.

Martin Langesfeld says his sister was his best friend, a hard-working attorney, a friend to so many and someone who always had the answer to his problems.

"I will do everything I can to keep her smile and her light alive," says Martin.

The Mayor of Doral, Juan Carlos Bermudez, called it a bittersweet day.

"She's probably smiling down on us today knowing the place where she grew up, walked, ran, and took her dog, which now bears her name," he says.

We asked Nicole's family what they want people to think of when they come here and see the signs standing in her honor.

Her father says, "You don't know when it's going to be your last day, when it's going to be your last kiss or hug to that person. So, think about that. Think about love. You don't know the future."

Nearly one year since the collapse, "I've been thinking about this day for a long time," says Pablo.

The pain he and his family are feeling is immense.

"This week is very confusing. It's painful because today 1 year ago. I had a sister. I had a brother-in-law. 96 other people had their loved ones. No one got to say goodbye to them," Martin says.

But seeing how many lives Nicky touched helps ease that pain.

"A day like today shows what an impact she made," says Martin.

Her family, sharing this reminder, "Love and admire those around you because you don't know when the last day will be."

Nicole Langesfeld was just 26 years old. She died along with her husband and their dog who they've brought to this park since he was a puppy. Now "Nicky Langesfeld Place" will serve as a spot where she'll always be remembered.