Doral mayor calls potential PGA Tour return to Trump National "extraordinary"

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
The potential return of the PGA Tour to Trump National Doral in 2026 would be an "extraordinary moment," Doral Mayor Christi Fraga said in a statement released Tuesday, calling the development a meaningful opportunity for the city and professional golf.

"The return of the PGA Tour to Doral would be an extraordinary moment, bringing the tournament back to where it truly belongs," Fraga said.

Trump National Doral Golf Club, which hosted PGA Tour events for more than 50 years before its removal from the schedule in 2016, is expected to rejoin the tour's calendar after nearly a decade-long absence.

Fraga emphasized the role of the tournament in Doral's history and development.

"Golf has always been at the heart of our city's story, and for decades, the tour played a key role in putting Doral on the map," she said.

"The tour's presence in Doral fostered a strategic and mutually beneficial relationship for years, and I am truly excited about the possibility of seeing that partnership restored."

