President Trump to address GOP lawmakers at Trump National Doral Miami

MIAMI - President Donald Trump will address the 2025 Republican Issues Conference on Monday at the Trump National Doral Miami.

The visit comes as an international showdown appears to have been resolved.

Overnight, the U.S. and Colombia reached a "trade-war-ending agreement" over deportations.

The Trump administration wants to deport undocumented immigrants back to Colombia. At first, Colombian President Gustavo Petro refused to accept U.S. military deportation flights, saying "The U.S. cannot treat Colombian migrants as criminals."

Mr. Trump then threatened a travel ban on top Colombian officials and 25% tariffs on Colombian exports which would double after a week.

Petro initially stood his ground, announcing his tariffs on U.S. goods, writing "Your blockade does not scare me."

However, overnight the White House said Colombia's government has "agreed to all of President Trump's terms" including the unrestricted acceptance of undocumented migrants from the U.S. "without limitation or delay."

Vice President JD Vance defended Mr. Trump's efforts on CBS News Face the Nation, including the president's executive action allowing agents to make arrests in sensitive locations like churches and schools.

"I desperately hope it has a chilling effect on illegal immigrants coming into our country," he said.

South Florida is home to hundreds of thousands of people with roots in Colombia, according to federal government data.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids were reportedly conducted across South Florida on Sunday as Mr. Trump begins to make good on his promise to increase the deportation of undocumented migrants.

The Homeland Security Investigation's (HSI) Miami office shared on X that federal law enforcement agencies conducted several immigration enforcement operations. Meanwhile, agents from ICE's Miami office reported detaining some undocumented migrants on various offenses across South Florida, including in Broward and Martin Counties.

CBS News Miami captured one of their raids in Brownsville. The husband of a woman who was taken said she had a court date set to become a U.S. citizen.

ICE reported it conducted nearly 1,000 raids in the country on Sunday alone, which is up from just under 300 the day before.