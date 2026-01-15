Doral honors Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado after White House meeting with Trump

Venezuelan opposition leader and 2025 Nobel Peace Prize recipient Maria Corina Machado met behind closed doors with President Donald Trump at the White House this week, a meeting that drew international attention and sparked strong reactions among Venezuelans in South Florida.

While few details were released about the conversation, the symbolism of the meeting was immediately felt in Doral — home to the largest Venezuelan diaspora in the United States — where city council members voted unanimously to name a street in Machado's honor.

Doral honors Machado with street naming

The newly designated roadway will be called "María Corina Machado Path," spanning Northwest 92nd Avenue from 25th Street to 33rd Street.

Machado was greeted by supporters outside the White House following her meeting with Mr. Trump. Speaking in Spanish, she thanked Venezuelans for their support.

"Sepan que contamos con el presidente Trump para la libertad," Machado said. ("Know that we count on President Trump for Venezuela's freedom.")

There were no official photos or videos released of Machado and Trump together. Images did show Machado arriving at the White House earlier in the day. When asked by reporters afterward how the meeting went, she replied briefly, "It went very well."

She did not respond when asked whether she had presented Trump with her Nobel Peace Prize.

Trump's comments on Venezuelan leadership spark debate

Hours later, Machado met with U.S. senators, including Florida Republican Rick Scott.

The meeting came just one day after Trump publicly praised Delcy Rodriguez, calling her "a terrific person." Machado told CBS News Miami she does not believe Rodríguez can be trusted.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt reiterated the administration's position.

"They have been extremely cooperative," Leavitt said. "They have, thus far, met all of the demands and requests of the United States and this president."

The meeting also revived questions about Venezuela's political future. On Jan. 3, the day Nicolás Maduro was captured, Mr. Trump publicly questioned Machado's support inside Venezuela.

"She doesn't have the support within, or the respect within, the country," Trump said at the time. "She's a very nice woman, but she doesn't have the respect."

Despite those remarks, Machado's Nobel Peace Prize win and her White House visit appear to have strengthened her standing among Venezuelans abroad.

Doral street naming seen as symbol for Venezuelan community

Back in Doral, the City Council approved the street naming before noon, drawing applause from a packed chamber.

Council member Rafael Pineyro, who introduced the measure following Machado's Nobel Prize win, said the vote sent a powerful message.

"I'm happy that we were able to pass this today," Pineyro said.

Mayor Christi Fraga praised Machado's legacy.

"This woman represents courage, perseverance and democracy for so many," Fraga said.

Supporters and political exiles filled City Hall, many calling the gesture deeply symbolic.

"For the next generation, this is going to be very symbolic," said Luis Gonzalez, a Venezuelan resident of Doral.

Pineyro added that the message extends beyond Venezuela.

"It's a clear message for Nicaraguans, Cubans — any community, any government that right now is oppressing their people," he said.

City officials say there is no specific date yet for the installation of the street sign. They confirmed Machado is aware of the honor, and efforts are underway to coordinate her attendance when the sign is officially unveiled.

As questions remain about the substance of Machado's meeting with Mr. Trump, the actions in Doral underscore the political and emotional weight she carries among Venezuelans in South Florida — many of whom see her as a symbol of hope during a pivotal moment for their country.