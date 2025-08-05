Doral, Hollywood add school zone speed cameras ahead of new school year

Drivers in Doral and Hollywood will need to ease off the gas pedal in school zones this fall or they could face steep fines as both cities expand their use of speed detection cameras to boost student safety.

"You shouldn't be speeding in a school zone and if you are, you should be fined," Doral Mayor Christi Fraga told CBS News Miami.

New cameras, new penalties

In Doral, the new school zone camera program will begin issuing warnings to violators starting Aug. 14. But beginning Sept. 14, drivers caught speeding in a school zone will receive a $100 fine.

Fraga said the city identified consistent speeding issues near its schools, leading to the decision to expand enforcement.

"We have definitely identified that [speeding in school zones] is a problem and that there have been abuses. Distracted drivers can be speeding, and it could be a tragedy—unnecessary," she said.

"We have a lot of kids that are pedestrians. They walk to school; they ride bikes to school. Now you see the scooters as well."

Data collected from Doral's school zone speed detection program showed high numbers of violators across 12 schools in the city.

Support from residents

Local resident Marvelys Mendez supports the initiative. "We have people who abuse the speed limit. I'm in favor of photo-enforced cameras in Doral," she said, adding that some drivers fail to consider the safety of pedestrians during school pickups.

In Hollywood, the city has already implemented a similar camera system covering over 20 public, private and charter schools.

Drivers caught going more than 11 miles per hour over the posted speed limit in school zones will be penalized.

Sharon White, who lives next to a school in Hollywood, voiced her partial support. "During school hours I can see them issuing tickets, but not after school hours," she said.

The enhanced enforcement aims to create safer routes for students as they return to class this month.