Miami-Dade's school zone speed cameras enforce fines all day, sparking frustration from drivers

South Florida woman says she has received five speeding tickets in the mail

Speeding through a school zone in Miami-Dade could cost you, even outside of traditional drop-off and pick-up hours.

County officials said school zone speed cameras are enforcing limits throughout the entire school day, a policy that has some drivers questioning how and when the rules apply.

Cameras active all day in school zones

Miami-Dade County said speed enforcement cameras, operated by RedSpeed, are issuing $100 fines for drivers going more than 10 mph over the limit during the full school day.

While speed limits drop to 15 mph during the 30 minutes before and after school starts and ends, violations can still be issued during regular daytime hours when normal speed limits apply.

Peggy Hernandez of Opa-locka said she's already received five tickets in the mail — totaling $500 — while driving her granddaughter to a school near Ives Dairy Road.

"I have $500 in tickets," Hernandez told CBS News Miami.

"Sometimes at 7 a.m., 7:30 a.m., sometimes at 2:30 in the afternoon, 11:35 in the morning — it varies, and it's not always during the school zone times, which is so frustrating."

Officials: Enforcement is based on student safety

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the camera enforcement is active because students are still present on campus and may be outside at various times.

"The schools are still functioning and there are kids that are still going to school," said Deputy Joseph Peguero, MDSO public information officer.

The county says the funds are being used as follows:

The County will retain $60 to administer speed detection systems in school zones and other public safety initiatives and will remit $40 to entities as follows: $20 to the Department of Revenue for deposit into the General Revenue Fund; $12 to the School District for school security initiatives, student transportation, or safety of student walking conditions; $5 to the County or municipality for the School Guard Recruitment and Retention Program; and $3 to the Law Enforcement Criminal Justice Standards and Training Trust Fund.

Drivers say program needs more clarity, flexibility

Tickets note that drivers have 30 days to either pay or request a hearing — a process that can carry an additional $250 in court-related costs. Hernandez believes more flexibility is needed.

"It should not be all day long," she said. "The kids should be in school. They shouldn't be out in the street. They shouldn't be on the sidewalks. There's no need for it."

"I just wish they would figure out an easier way to do it and give you more time to pay it," Hernandez added. "I think that's the key — you need more time to pay it."

Miami-Dade officials said the school zone cameras will remain active through the summer session until July 25, then resume enforcement when the new school year begins on August 14.