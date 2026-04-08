Two teenagers killed in fiery Doral crash Tuesday, police say

An investigation is underway in Doral after two teenagers were killed in a fiery crash on Tuesday evening, according to police.

Doral police said the single-vehicle crash occurred in the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and 54th Street.

When emergency crews arrived, they said the vehicle was engulfed in flames and the two people inside the vehicle, a male and a female, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit has since taken over the investigation to determine what led up to the crash.

The names of the victims have not yet been released by officials, but the Downtown Doral Charter Upper School's basketball team made an Instagram post offering prayers to their teammate.

"Rest in peace to our beloved player Mateo Davila," the team said in the Instagram post. "You and your family will always be in our hearts."

The post has since received hundreds of likes and dozens of comments.

No other information was immediately available.