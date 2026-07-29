Father detained at Doral gas station describes overcrowded ICE facilities for the 1st time since release

A South Florida father from Colombia, whose detention by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement while pumping gas in the City of Doral drew attention earlier this month, has been released and reunited with his family.

In an interview you'll only see on CBS News Miami, Carlos Betancur shared his account of what he says happened during the 16 days (8 in Miramar, 8 in Krome) he spent in federal custody before being released with an ankle monitor.

Betancur, 52, was detained on the morning of July 8 while filling up his vehicle at a Marathon gas station on Northwest 58th Street in Doral before heading to work.

"I'm so happy to come back to my home with my family," Betancur said after returning home.

The Colombian father recalled that an immigration officer approached him from behind while he was at the gas pump.

"Someone put their hand on my shoulder," Betancur said in Spanish.

According to Betancur, the officer asked for his identification. He said he handed over his Florida driver's license, and the officer bent the license and placed it in his pocket before informing him he was being detained. Betancur immediately called his daughter.

One week after his detention, his daughter, Maria Alejandra Betancur, spoke with CBS News Miami, showing reporter Ivan Taylor her father's political asylum documents, work permit and other immigration paperwork. She argued that his detention was unjustified.

At the time, ICE responded to CBS News Miami's inquiry, stating that Betancur had overstayed his visa and would remain in custody until his immigration court hearing.

That changed last week when federal authorities released him under electronic monitoring. Betancur is now required to wear an ankle monitor while his immigration case proceeds.

Betancur said he initially spent eight days at the Miramar Processing Center, a facility that critics say has been operating beyond its intended purpose.

"It was a shocking experience," Betancur said. "One day there were 93 people in the room. Another day there were 104."

He described overcrowded conditions, saying detainees took turns sitting down, sleeping and using the restroom because there was not enough space for everyone.

After eight days, Betancur said he was transferred to the Krome Detention Center before eventually being released.

His daughter believes the public attention surrounding the case may have played a role in the timeline of his transfer.

"He was moved the morning after the CBS News Miami story aired," Maria Alejandra Betancur said.

On Wednesday, immigration advocates gathered outside the Miramar Processing Center to protest what they describe as prolonged detentions at a facility intended for short-term processing.

Yarelys Mendez Zamora, an activist with the American Friends Service Committee, said the center "is acting as a detention center when in fact it should not. People are being held here for three or more days and told they must self-deport."

Betancur is represented by an immigration attorney and is scheduled to appear before an immigration judge next month, where his case will continue.

CBS News Miami reached out to ICE for comment regarding Betancur's release and the allegations about conditions at the Miramar Processing Center. As of Wednesday evening, the agency had not responded.