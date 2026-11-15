Doral councilwoman says city officials blocked discussion of ICE agreement over fears of state retaliation

A Doral councilwoman says city officials blocked her attempt to publicly discuss the city's agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, warning that even debating the issue could put the entire City Council at risk of removal from office.

Councilwoman Maureen Porras raised concerns about Doral's participation in the federal 287(g) program, which allows designated local law enforcement officers to perform certain immigration enforcement duties under ICE supervision.

But according to Porras, the city's attorney prevented the proposed discussion from appearing on the council's agenda, citing concerns that it could be interpreted as an attempt to violate Florida law.

The controversy comes as Doral, a Miami-Dade County city with a large Venezuelan population that overwhelmingly supported President Donald Trump in the 2024 election, grapples with the effects of his administration's immigration policies.

The administration's decision to end Temporary Protected Status for hundreds of thousands of Venezuelans, combined with increased ICE enforcement, has fueled fear among residents and contributed to business closures in the community.

Doral councilwoman says residents deserve public discussion about ICE

During an interview with Jim DeFede on CBS Miami's Facing South Florida, Porras said her proposal was motivated by concerns she had heard from residents about the city's cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

"I think we are facing a very big issue in the city of Doral," Porras said.

"I know that our residents want to have this discussion in a public forum as well, and unfortunately that is being blocked … before we have it."

Watch the full episode of CBS Miami's Facing South Florida with Jim DeFede in the video below.

Porras said she was not seeking to take immediate action against the agreement but wanted council members to have an opportunity to discuss its impact on the community.

"All I wanted to do was bring this up to the council, be able to discuss it with my colleagues … and unfortunately, we are getting blocked from being able to do that," she said.

City attorney warns discussion could put council members at risk

The city's attorney warned in a memo that discussing Doral's 287(g) agreement could be viewed as signaling an intent to violate state law.

According to the memo as described on Facing South Florida, such a discussion could prompt Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier to pursue the removal of the entire council from office.

Florida law requires local law enforcement agencies to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, and state officials have taken an aggressive approach toward enforcing those requirements.

The dispute raises questions about how much authority local elected officials have to publicly debate immigration enforcement policies affecting their communities.

For Porras, the issue is whether Doral residents and their elected representatives should be able to discuss an agreement that has become increasingly controversial amid heightened immigration enforcement.