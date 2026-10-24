In the Venezuelan stronghold of Doral, some voters discouraged by Trump's policies ahead of midterms: "I feel, in a way, betrayed."

Latinos voted in record numbers for President Trump in 2024, but polling shows that voting bloc is up for grabs in the midterms.

And one region that reflects that shift is Florida's Miami-Dade County, where Latinos and Hispanics make up more than 70% of the population.

In January, CBS News met Andrea Ramos and her husband in Doral, Florida, as they were celebrating and closely following the capture of former Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

Ramos, a naturalized U.S. citizen from Venezuela, told CBS News that she credited President Trump with Maduro's capture. Doral has the largest Venezuelan population of any city in the country.

"I had such big admiration for him," Ramos told CBS News about her sentiments for the president following Maduro's arrest and extradition to the U.S.

But about nine months later, her feelings have changed.

"I feel disappointed," Ramos said. "I feel, in a way, betrayed."

While disappointed with the economy, it is the Trump administration's immigration crackdown that has led Ramos to sour on Mr. Trump and the Republican Party.

"Overall, I'm not feeling like the law is being respected," Ramos said.

According to a CBS News Battleground Tracker poll released earlier this month, 60% of Hispanic likely voters said they were likely backing congressional Democrats in the upcoming midterms, compared to 39% who said they were likely backing Republicans.

That marked a considerable shift from 2024 CBS News exit polls, which found that 51% of Hispanics voted for Democrats, compared to 46% who voted for Republicans.

In the same new poll, 59% of Hispanic likely voters found that the Trump administration was trying to deport more people than they had expected, compared to 51% of all likely voters.

Asked in the poll about the Trump administration's focus on deportation, 59% of Hispanic likely voters responded that it was too much, compared to 49% of all likely voters.

Stephanie Caro's family-owned coffee shop in Doral is among many local businesses that have seen a decrease in foot traffic and sales as masked U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents have been photographed on the city's streets.

"I'd say there is a heightened sense of fear," Caro said.

Some local business owners have said they're concerned they'll have to close their doors.

"It really impacts the entire community," Caro said. "People are scared to leave their houses. They're changing their daily routines."

Doral voted for Mr. Trump in 2024, driven by Venezuelan Americans who fled Maduro's socialist regime.

But ICE has increasingly targeted asylum seekers who have pending cases and active work permits, and Mr. Trump's close relationship to Venezuelan President Delcy Rodríguez has impacted his support in Doral.

When CBS News asked Doral's Republican Mayor Christi Fraga three times if she still supported Mr. Trump, Fraga refused to give a direct answer.

"There is a lot of things that I support, and there's also questions that I've raised," Fraga told CBS News.

Ramos remains undecided on who she will vote for in the upcoming midterms. On that question, Fraga also declined to advise her constituents to vote for Republicans.

Said Fraga, "Vote your conscience."