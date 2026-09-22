Former lawmakers, community leaders gather to call for Doral to end its agreement with ICE

Former lawmakers and the mayor of South Miami came together on Tuesday to call on the city of Doral to end its police agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The agreement, called 287(g), gives local police departments a role in immigration enforcement.

The city of Doral said it had no choice but to sign the agreement, but those who attended the event on Tuesday morning disagree.

This all comes as people continue to post across social media where ICE operations are occurring in Doral, where 70% of the population is foreign-born.

Some businesses have also reported seeing a 70% decline in sales due to people being too scared to leave their homes.

South Miami didn't sign the 287 (g) agreement, and the mayor said it has not suffered any repercussions.

A former lawmaker also spoke at Tuesday's event.

"They could have chosen to have compassion, and they chose to be cruel," former Rep. Joe Garcia said. "And now, when the chickens come home to roost, 'I had no idea. That had nothing to do with me.' Well, that's not true."

Doral's mayor told CBS News Miami that the city can't stop ICE from enforcing federal law.

CBS News Miami reached out to the city for a comment on the event that took place on Tuesday.