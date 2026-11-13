Doral councilwoman seeks review of ICE agreement amid concerns from residents

Councilwoman Maureen Porras wants City of Doral to review its immigration enforcement agreement with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, citing residents' concerns and what she describes as a shift in the community following the recent elections.

But City Attorney Lorenzo Cobiella says her request did not meet the submission deadline for an item requiring additional legal review. Porras disputes that assessment and says she still intends to seek the discussion at the council's Nov. 18 meeting.

The city of Doral approved the 287(g) agreement with ICE in April 2025.

Among those calling for a review is Eleazar Guevara, who says fear surrounding immigration enforcement has hurt local businesses and families.

Guevara closed his restaurant in October, just five months after opening.

He atributes the closure to a decline in customers that he says followed ICE detentions in Doral.

"I want the city of Doral to review the 287 agreement. I had to close my business," said Guevara.

He says people remain afraid to visit the area and supports Porras's effort to bring the agreement before the council.

Porras said the city attorney rejected her request because it was submitted too late, a determination she believes was wrong.

Cobiella, however, said his role is to explain the legal requirements governing council business.

"I have no power to tell a councilperson you can't do something. I'm just reading what the law says, he told CBS News Miami.

Because the proposal carries potential legal consequences, Cobiella said, it required more time for submission and review.

He warned that action involving the agreement could expose the city council members to penalties.

"It could be imposing of fines, it could be removal from office of council members who voted for the item," Cobiella said. "So, there's a danger, there is fear."

Asked why she was seeking a review now, Porras pointed to recent conversations with constituents.

"I've had several conversations over the last weeks with lots of residents and voters who want to hear from their local leaders," she said.

Porras also said the recent election results reflect a transformation in the community.

Guevara is among the residents who have taken their concern directly to city leaders. A few weeks ago, he delivered a document signed by 170 families to Mayor Christi Fraga, asking the city to review the agreement.

Fraga said the city sent a letter to Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier requesting guidance on its legal options regarding the agreement.

Guevara said families in Doral are struggling.

"It makes no sense to hold onto an agreement that is causing more fear than good," he said in Spanish.

Porras said she will continue seeking to have the item placed on the Nov. 18th agenda.

If that effort is unsuccessful, she plans to try again in December.