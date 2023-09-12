Watch CBS News
DoorDasher caught on video spitting on food delivery

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Video from a door camera caught a DoorDash deliveryman spitting on food he had just left in front of an apartment in Miami.   

Apparently, the man was unhappy with the tip he received from the customer who placed the order. 

On Tuesday, a DoorDash spokesperson released the following statement:

"While we empathize with the frustration of not receiving a tip, this behavior is unacceptable and falls far below the high-quality experience we aim to provide. We have removed the Dasher from our platform and have reached out to the customer directly to help make things right." 

It is not clear if the customer filed a police report or plans to get the state attorney's office involved, which could result in a charge of criminal mischief. 

